The victims of the Bronx fire have been identified, with the first images of the 17 people killed in the horrifying New York City fire showing children and families among the dead.

THE 17 people killed in Sunday’s deadly Bronx fire have been identified, and the first photos show entire families and children among the victims.

Five members of one family and four members of another family were among the victims as the investigation into why automatic doors did not properly close to stop the smoke from spreading continues.

Eight children, aged two to twelve, died as a result of the fire.

Nine adults were killed in the fire, including a 50-year-old mother.

The medical examiner confirmed that all victims died from smoke inhalation as it began releasing bodies to funeral homes on Tuesday.

Haji Dukuray, 49, his wife Haja Dukureh, 37, and their children Mustapha Dukureh, 12, Mariam Dukureh, 12, and Fatoumata Dukureh, 5, were all killed in the fire.

According to an uncle who spoke with the New York Post, the family is from Gambia.

He went on to say that it’s still up in the air whether they’ll be buried in Africa or in New York.

Four members of the Drammeh family were also killed in the fire.

On Sunday, Ishak Drammeh, the patriarch’s father, was working in Ohio with his wife Fatoumata, 50, and three of their children, Foutmala, 21, Muhammed, 12, and Nyumaaisha, 19.

A mother and her son were among those killed.

Fatoumata Tunkara, a 43-year-old mother of five, and her six-year-old son Omar Jambang were identified on a GoFundMe page for her surviving children.

According to the Post, their bodies will be returned to Gambia, where she was born.

Tijan Janneh claimed he lost his daughter in a fire after the family was split up.

Sera Janneh, a 27-year-old student, was reportedly attempting to flee the building but was engulfed in thick smoke.

“

“They just broke the news to us later,” her father explained.

“With my daughter, it’s all over.”

Haouwa Mahamadou, 5, and Ousmane Konteh, 2, died in the fire.

A 12-year-old eighth-grader named Seydou Toure was also killed.

The fire killed Hagi Jawara, 47, and his wife, Isatou Jabbie, 31, and orphaned four children.

The children have yet to learn their parents’ fate, according to the Washington Post.

“[Jabbie] loved her kids to death,” said Jawara’s brother, Yusupha Jawara.

“Her children were at the center of her life.”

“Right now, we’re trying to find the bodies, plan funerals, and figure out how to tell [the kids],” he said.

“After that, we’ll sit down as a family and figure out what we’re going to do next.”

Residents held a candlelight vigil for the victims of the high-rise fire on Tuesday night.

The fire investigation is focused on why the…

