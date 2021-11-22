The victims of the Waukesha parade have been named after it was revealed that ‘Dancing Grannies’ were among the dead, as well as siblings who were injured.

The victims of the Waukesha parade have been identified, with members of the Dancing Grannies group among the dead.

According to police, the five people killed on Sunday night ranged in age from 52 to 81.

After an SUV plowed into the crowd, including three sets of young siblings, at least 48 people were injured, including 18 children.

The group said it was “devastated” to learn that some of its members were among the five killed when a speeding SUV sped through the parade on Main Street at 4.30 p.m., according to a statement posted on Facebook.

Several members of the group were injured as well.

It’s unclear how many people died or were injured at this time.

“The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies are devastated by this terrible tragedy with the loss of life and injuries in the Waukesha Christmas parade,” the troupe wrote in a Facebook post.

“Our group was doing what they loved: performing in front of large crowds in a parade, bringing joy and happiness to people of all ages.”

“The grannies enjoyed hearing the audience’s cheers and applause while performing, which made them smile and warmed their hearts.”

For the most up-to-date information, visit our Waukesha holiday parade live blog…

The members killed, according to the group, were “extremely passionate Grannies” who were “the glue” that held them all together.

“Our hearts are heavy at this difficult time,” the statement continued, “and as more information and updates become available, they will be posted.”

“Please remember them in your thoughts and prayers, as well as their families, friends, the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, and everyone whose lives have been forever changed.”

To join the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, all you have to do is be a grandmother.

Members are typically in their early 50s to mid-70s.

The award-winning group participates in more than 20 parades across the state each year, dancing through the streets and shaking their pompoms to raise money for charity.

David Simmons, an Episcopal Priest at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Waukesha,

The women are a “staple” at such events, according to Matthias Episcopal Church, which told The Washington Post.

“Honestly, it’s pretty adorable,” he said. “It’s elderly women who are really dancing hard, and it’s something that people look forward to in the parade.”

According to the group’s official website, they meet weekly to practice choreographed routines, and they have around 100 grandchildren and great-grandchildren between them.

The group had excitedly written on Facebook just hours before Sunday’s deadly mayhem: “Waukesha here we come!!!” in a post just hours before the deadly mayhem.

The following is what we know about the Waukesha as of now…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.