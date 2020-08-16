‘The View’: Sara Haines Returning As Co-Host After Abby Huntsman Exit

“The View” is welcoming back Sara Haines as a co-host in Season 24 following Abby Huntsman’s exit earlier this year.

Haines will rejoin the ABC daytime talk show’s panel, which includes co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Meghan McCain and Sunny Hostin, starting September. She is not new to the show as she previously served as a “View” co-host for two seasons from the fall of 2016 through the summer of 2018, Variety reported.

Haines has filled in occasionally on “The View” over the past few months for virtual debates regarding headlines of the day, pop culture and celebrities from home. She previously served as a lifestyle anchor for “GMA Weekend.”

Haines will fill the spot left by Hunstman, who left the show in January.

Author Ramin Setoodeh previously explored Huntsman’s decision to leave the show in his book, “Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View.” He revealed that Huntsman’s departure had something to do with the management.

“Abby, who had spent just over a year on ‘The View’, reached her decision after multiple conversations with ABC executives about the toxicity at the root of the show,” an excerpt of the book read. “When they didn’t respond to her, she told them that she’d like to move on, according to sources with knowledge of those conversations. Abby didn’t think that anyone at ABC was looking out for her.”

One insider likened ABC’s management style to Bravo stoking rivalries between the cast members of “Real Housewives” for more explosive moments on TV.

“They described a work environment where three executive producers play a game of hot potato, not dealing with resentments or festering tensions among the cohosts or staff,” Setoodeh wrote.

“There’s no leadership and no management. Whenever there’s a problem, nobody communicates,” one high-ranking staff member quoted in the book said.

However, Huntsman made it clear that she was leaving the show for her family when she announced her departure. Her father, Jon Huntsman Jr., was joining politics, and she wanted to support his candidacy.

Huntsman explained that while it was a dream come true for her to be part of “The View,” her top priority was her family.

“There’s no one I believe in more than my own dad to run for politics. It’s going to be a fast race. June is the primary, and that’s what matters. I couldn’t be more excited to go help someone I love,” she said, via USA Today.