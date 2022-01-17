The viewers of The Chase retaliated, claiming that a Scottish contestant was the victim of a ‘fix.’

The viewers of The Chase have retaliated, claiming that a Scottish contestant was the victim of a “fix.”

Steve from Kilmarnock looked like a likely winner, and Twitter congratulated him.

As he went head to head with the Chaser, however, his luck began to run out.

After an impressive cash builder round, Steve, 53, from Kilmarnock went head to head with chaser Jenny Ryan, ‘The Vixen.’

The hill walking enthusiast told host Bradley Walsh that if he won the cash prize, he would take his wife to Glasgow to see a jeweller.

Steve described her as a “bling junkie.”

“What kind of damage? Is he planning to rob the place?” Ollie responded via Twitter.

Steve blazed through the cash builder round, answering all eight questions correctly.

Support for the Scot was shown on Twitter.

“Come on Steve, go high,” one wrote.

“At the very least, he didn’t make us look like idiots.”

Marianne exclaimed, “Go Steve!!”

“The Scots are sharp!” exclaimed a third.

One viewer cheered Steve on as he sped through the questions, pointing to his wife’s new gold: “Yes Steve! Treat your wife! Happy wife happy life!”

However, as Steve faced off against the Chaser, his luck seemed to run out as the questions became more difficult.

Steve was sadly eliminated from the game show after failing a question about musician Grimes.

“Think Steve was unlucky there – would have preferred to see him go through,” Louis said.

Sorry, Mrs. Steve, there are no diamonds.”

“Steve has been massively stitched up on The Chase,” Michelle claimed.

“They were seriously difficult questions for Steve poor sod,” Jeanie wrote.

Jonny continued, “Steve’s questions were terrifying there.”

“Hardest set of questions ever for Steve… proper fix!” said Jules.