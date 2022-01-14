The virus is still spreading in China’s Xi’an city, despite the city’s lockdown being lifted.

In China’s Xi’an city, the virus persists as the lockdown eases.

In the last 24 hours, the country has seen over 200 new COVID-19 cases.

Even though the country continued to record locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, authorities have eased the lockdown in China’s Xi’an city, which has been under strict anti-virus measures for the past three weeks.

The National Health Commission of China said in a statement on Friday that on Thursday, the country recorded 143 local cases, including 98 cases in central Henan province, where Anyang city is under lockdown.

A total of 69 indigenous cases have been reported in the city.

34 cases were reported in northern Tianjin, while eight cases were reported in Xi’an, the capital of northwestern Shaanxi province.

On Thursday, the country recorded a total of 201 cases, including 58 imported cases.

China Post, the state-owned enterprise that operates China’s official postal service, has resumed operations in Xi’an, according to state-run Xinhua News.

“In the wake of the recent resurgence, postal and express delivery services in Xi’an have been gradually resumed in an orderly manner with strengthened epidemic prevention measures,” according to the report.

Since December, Xi’an has reported over 2,000 locally transmitted virus cases.

Since December 2019, China has reported 104,580 COVID-19 cases, with 4,636 deaths.