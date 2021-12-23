The visit to China by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam reflects on the previous year.

The visit to China by Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying looks back on the previous year.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam presented a report on her government to Chinese President Xi Jinping and met separately with Premier Li Keqiang during a year-end official trip to mainland China, according to state-run news.

According to Xinhua News, during his meeting with Lam on Wednesday, Xi said, “Over the past year, Hong Kong has consolidated its achievements in restoring order, and the situation has steadily improved.”

He said the region’s COVID-19 response yielded “notable results” and that it “steadily recovered its economy and maintained social stability.”

“In accordance with relevant decisions of the National People’s Congress and relevant legislation of the NPC Standing Committee, Lam has led Hong Kong in making systematic changes and improvements to Hong Kong’s electoral system,” Xi added.

This was most likely Lam’s final trip to Beijing during her current term, which was marred by anti-government protests in 2019 sparked by a stalled extradition bill.

Her five-year term, which ends in June, has seen radical changes in the former British colony, with Beijing enacting a contentious national security law last year that criminalizes any anti-national activity.

Following a change in Hong Kong’s election system in March, the region elected all 90 members of the new Legislative Council last Sunday, earning Lam praise from Chinese President Xi Jinping, who said she had taken “active measures to promote Hong Kong’s integration into the overall development of the country and comprehensively deepen its exchanges and cooperation with the mainland.”

“The central authorities fully acknowledge Lam’s and Hong Kong’s efforts,” Xi said.

“Practice has shown that the new electoral system adheres to the ‘one country, two systems’ principle and is appropriate for Hong Kong,” Xi said.

“The only goal of this visit was to report on our work and on Hong Kong’s latest developments,” Lam told reporters after meeting with Xi.

During her meetings, she insisted there was no discussion of her “personal future.”

Separately, Xi met with Ho Iat Seng, Macau’s chief executive, who is in Beijing for a regular duty visit.

“The central authorities fully recognize Ho’s and Macau’s efforts,” Xi said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has given Macau society a clearer understanding of existing problems in the region’s economic structure, as well as deeper reflections on its future development,” he said.