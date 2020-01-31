The Voice contestant Natasha Stuart dies from breast cancer age 43 as David Campbell leads tributes

Natasha Stuart passed away from breast cancer at the age of 43 on Wednesday.

The Voice Australia 2019 contestant and vocalist to stars including Jessica Mauboy and Delta Goodrem was surrounded by family at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney.

Natasha was diagnosed with breast cancer in July 2018 and underwent 20 weeks of chemotherapy.

Natasha joined Delta Goodrem’s team on The Voice, making it to the finals.

She was already a success in her own right, with a career spanning 20 years.

Natasha released her own album Light This Fuse in 2012, and performed back-up for Delta, Michael Bolton, Boy George, Jessica Mauboy and Guy Sebastian.

The Voice Australia’s executive producers Leigh Aramberri and Chloe Baker paid tribute to Natasha in an official statement.

‘We are forever grateful to have had Tash orbit our world and be a part of our Voice family. She radiated joy, beauty and strength and touched everyone she met with her talent.

‘Our love goes out to her family, her friends and the entire Australian music industry.’

Singer and TV presenter David Campbell worked alongside Natasha, and shared photos performing together and backstage to Instagram.

‘It is truly heartbreaking to share that wonderful @natashastuart has passed away,’ the 46-year-old wrote.

‘Her smile and tone touched us all as a singer and as a person. Many of us got to sit with Tash and say goodbye in the last few days. She accepted us with the grace and warmth she always had.

‘We talked about all the great gigs we performed together. Then we sang one last time for her.

‘I will miss her voice and her company. So many memories and laughs and songs. We miss you and love you Tash. RIP,’ he concluded.

Host of The Voice’s 2019 series, Sonia Kruger, 54, wrote on Twitter: ‘So very sad to hear our friend @NatashaStuart lost her battle with cancer today.

‘A shining light whose beauty, talent and passion will be missed. Thoughts are with her friends and family.’

Speaking to 9Honey in May last year, Natasha said she came to realise how women with cancer shown on television often looked far older than her.

She decided that it was important to audition for The Voice, to communicate to others that you can get cancer at a young age.

‘I felt it was really important to put myself out there because I haven’t seen women who look like me on TV, going through treatment,’ she said.

‘I wanted to make sure that younger women knew that you can get breast cancer at a young age.’

Natasha went on to describe Delta, who went through her own cancer battle, as a ‘kindred spirit’.

‘Everything that Delta said to me just connected so deeply to where I’m at now and what I’m going through, and what I know she’s gone through,’ she said.