The Voice’s Natasha Stuart lost her cancer battle aged 43

The Voice Australia contestant Natasha Stuart died at the age of 43 on Wednesday after battling breast cancer.

She was surrounded by family at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney.

The 2019 contestant was diagnosed in July 2018 and underwent 20 weeks of chemotherapy.

In an interview with 9Now last year, Stuart had encouraged women to ‘take hold’ of their health and get checked ‘immediately’ if they find something unusual.

‘Do not take a second to think about going to a doctor – even if it’s something that you’re scared of,’ she said.

Stuart urged women suffering from cancer to keep on fighting the disease.

‘I want to be an example that you can be strong, live your life and keep going forward – no matter what happens,’ she told 9Now ahead of starring on The Voice.

‘I want to empower everyone to take a hold of their own health. If you feel something’s not right, go and get it checked. Immediately.’

Stuart echoed similar sentiments in her video profile for The Voice, a series that saw her join Delta Goodrem’s team and reach the finals.

Asked by producers what she hoped to gain from her experience on the show, she said: ‘I really want to empower particularly young women to follow up on their health.

‘If something doesn’t feel right, to not sleep on it, to go to the doctor the next day. And that is another really important reason why I’m here.

‘I just want to make sure that everyone is following through and just being assertive when it comes to their own health and their own bodies.’

Despite remaining upbeat, the journey was particularly hard at times for Stuart, who has a family history of the disease.

‘My mother died from breast cancer when I was 14,’ she told New Idea in June 2019. ‘That’s why I was so vigilant as soon as I found the lump, even though I thought it was nothing at first.’

The disease was also difficult for her father to deal with, with Stuart adding: ‘My dad was at every single chemo treatment and every day in hospital.

‘But it was incredibly tough for him. One of the hardest things for me to deal with was seeing him going through this diagnosis with the other significant female in his life.’

Prior to starring on The Voice, Stuart already had a career spanning 20 years.

She had released her own album, Light This Fuse, in 2012, and performed back-up vocals for Delta, Michael Bolton, Boy George, Jessica Mauboy and Guy Sebastian.

She described Delta, who went through her own cancer battle years ago, as a ‘kindred spirit’.

‘Everything that Delta said to me just connected so deeply to where I’m at now and what I’m going through, and what I know she’s gone through,’ she told 9Honey in May 2019.

The Voice Australia’s executive producers Leigh Aramberri and Chloe Baker paid tribute to Stuart in an official statement.

‘We are forever grateful to have had Tash orbit our world and be a part of our Voice family. She radiated joy, beauty and strength and touched everyone she met with her talent,’ they said.

‘Our love goes out to her family, her friends and the entire Australian music industry.’

A Channel Nine spokesperson added: ‘We are saddened to hear about today’s passing of Natasha Stuart. Natasha was a beacon of light for all who met her, with her incredible talent on stage matched only by her infectious positivity.

‘She was a vocal breast cancer awareness advocate, even as she bravely fought the illness. We extend our warmest sympathies to Natasha’s family during this sad time.’

Singer and TV presenter David Campbell worked alongside Stuart, and shared photos to Instagram of them backstage and performing together.

‘It is truly heartbreaking to share that wonderful @natashastuart has passed away,’ the 46-year-old entertainer wrote.

‘Her smile and tone touched us all as a singer and as a person. Many of us got to sit with Tash and say goodbye in the last few days. She accepted us with the grace and warmth she always had.

‘We talked about all the great gigs we performed together. Then we sang one last time for her.

‘I will miss her voice and her company. So many memories and laughs and songs. We miss you and love you Tash. RIP.’

Sonia Kruger, the host of The Voice’s 2019 series, wrote on Twitter: ‘So very sad to hear our friend @NatashaStuart lost her battle with cancer today.

‘A shining light whose beauty, talent and passion will be missed. Thoughts are with her friends and family.’