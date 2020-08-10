‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Finale First-Look Photos Released, Multiple Deaths Teased

AMC has released new photos from “The Walking Dead” Season 10, which returns to the small screen October, revealing the survivors gearing up to take on Beta (Ryan Hurst) in the finale.

While one picture shows Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in deep discussion, another teaser photo features Beta emerging from a crowd of zombies.

The penultimate episode, “The Tower,” had set the stage for the survivors’ battle with Beta. He led his horde of zombies toward the survivors, who were hiding in an old hospital building. The survivors were trapped and hatched a risky plan to escape – by covering themselves in zombie guts. But it does not seem likely that all of them will make it past the Whisperers.

“The Walking Dead” Season 10 finale promos have teased a big showdown between the Whisperers and the remaining survivors.

While not much is known about the finale, it has been previously hinted that not everyone comes out alive. A trailer for “The Walking Dead” Season 10 finale, titled “A Certain Doom,” shows Daryl saying, “We’re not all going to make it through.”

The official Twitter account of the AMC show also teased that the body count will be high in the finale.

“The Walking Dead” executive producer Denise Huth hinted at deaths as well during an appearance on “The Talking Dead” podcast. Explaining what fans can expect, Huth said that survivors have come up with a plan to defeat the Whisperers.

“We don’t necessarily know what that plan is,” Huth said. “You definitely get the sense that they’re preparing for an attack to come, they know it’s coming, and how can they solve the problem of this giant horde?”

“We’re seeing [the survivors]more together. It’s clear that they have some sort of plan, but there’s still that fear,” she continued. “There’s still the knowledge that this is tricky, and that once again maybe not everyone is going to get out alive.”

Although the Oct. 4 episode has been dubbed the season finale, showrunner Angela Kang revealed at last month’s [email protected] that “The Walking Dead” Season 10 will be getting six additional episodes.