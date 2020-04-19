The “Wall syndrome”

Peter Hippe, a 78-year-old retired engineer, is reluctant to follow the rules for fighting the coronavirus. As a child, his mother fled west and was left in charge of her grandmother, in communist Germany, waiting to be old for a dangerous journey that was never possible. He did not see her again until the Berlin Wall fell and he was 47 years old. “Freedom is the greatest asset and we must not stop fighting for it for a single day of our lives,” he repeats as a mantra that justifies his determination. He recalls that in East Berlin, “when they started to build barbed wire, there were also very reasonable arguments” and that “once liberties begin to be lost, totalitarianism acts like a roller and it is very difficult to go back”. Like many other victims of the GDR dictatorship, restrictions on freedom of assembly, freedom of worship and freedom of movement due to the coronavirus awaken in him an atavistic instinct for resistance. And the German Constitutional Court agrees with him.

This week they have corrected the general ban on a demonstration in Gießen. Despite the fact that the regulation in force in Germany prohibits meetings of more than two people, the Constitutional Law has specified that freedom of expression and assembly cannot be restricted, so it instructs the Gießen City Council to limit itself to ensuring and Comply with the fact that the petitioner of the demonstration complies with the protection and distancing measures. Demonstrations cannot be prohibited, although it is the obligation of the authorities to subject them to certain conditions. As the Constitutional Court announced its sentence, several activists protested outside the building with banners that read: “Protect health without weakening fundamental rights” and “protect us from the virus, not from opinion.” One of them, Sven Hesen, explained that “we have placed ourselves on marks on the ground, six meters away, but we do not accept that we are prohibited from protesting a restriction of rights that we consider unconstitutional.” “Locking people up in their homes, like in Spain, is unthinkable here,” he lamented, “it is one thing for them to make recommendations to stay home, but send you to the police, that is already very different.”

German psychology has studied the effects of mandatory confinement. Researchers from the Universities of Marburg and Bielefeld, who carried out more than 15,000 surveys between 2005 and 2010, found that Germans who had lived in the GDR were more anxious, less open to new ideas, with less sense of being able to control their lives, more fearful and generally less satisfied than West Germans.

“The repressive conditions permanently mark the personality with mistrust, apprehension and neurosis”, explains the expert in personality structure Jule Specht about the so-called “Wall syndrome”. But in addition to the relatively recent experience of two totalitarian systems, Germany has in its heritage the Hegelian idea of ​​freedom. «Freedom is not being able to choose between many options arbitrarily. Freedom only arises when reason determines the will, “explains Hegel expert Klaus Vieweg,” so if the state prohibits meetings for reasonable reasons, according to Hegel, it does not restrict freedom, but arbitrariness. ” “But Hegel, who knew the devastation of the cholera pandemic well, never, however, justified the Prussian police state. His idea of ​​the State is based on the principle of self-confidence and individual freedom. The purpose of the State is to guarantee this freedom for all its citizens, ”concludes Vieweg.

“And if the State does not guarantee it, our freedom is in danger,” adds Hans-Jürgen Papier, president of the German Constitutional Court between 2002 and 2010. In his view, this usurpation of fundamental rights represents an “erosion of the State of right ”, if these“ extreme invasions of everyone’s freedom continue over time ”. “If the restrictions continue, the liberal constitutional state will have abdicated,” he warns, and considers it necessary that “politicians and administrators constantly verify whether there is any possibility of relaxing the restrictions and control procedures that certify this.” And he insists that “only measures limited in time and with a fixed term can be acceptable.”

For all this, when we speak today of “resistance” in Germany, and unlike the Spanish use of the song of the Dynamic Duo, it is in allusion to the resistance against anti-cancer regulation. Former German Interior Minister Gerhart Baum has made a public request for the expiration date of all measures, for a maximum of two months. The leader of the Liberal Party (FDP), Christian Lindner, warns that “without an expiration date the measures jeopardize the acceptance of the population.” And Chancellor Merkel excuses herself that she works “day and night” on a scientific path “that will make public life compatible with health.” “As if scientific evidence is necessary for us to exercise our rights!” Replies lawyer Niko Härting from Berlin. “On the contrary, it is the one who restricts fundamental rights who needs the burden of proof.” Meanwhile, the machinery of the State is implacable and the citizen, before it, defenseless. The Heidelberg prosecutor’s office is investigating another lawyer for “publicly calling to resist coronavirus regulations.” At the request of the police, the Internet provider has closed its website.

“Being benevolent, I say that the government has not understood what a Constitution is and what its role is,” protests Heinz Mayer, one of Austria’s most prestigious constitutionalists. “Taking measures whose constitutionality is in doubt not only lacks ethics, but from the point of view of the democratic rule of law is miserable.” “The Constitution cannot go on hiatus, also in times of crisis it must be the basis of political action,” adds the dean of the Faculty of Law of the University of Vienna. “It is not that I think we are going to totalitarianism because we still have enough insurance, such as freedom of expression and freedom of the press, but it is important to be vigilant so that this does not become a new normal.”

“Philotas”, a German drama from the 18th century that returns to the running of the bulls

