The way substance abuse is dealt with in UK prisons “needs to be overhauled to avoid avoidable deaths,” according to the report.

The treatment of substance abuse in UK prisons “needs to be overhauled to prevent avoidable deaths,” according to the report.

A GP who specializes in prisons and substance abuse is calling for a “whole-systems approach” to prevent avoidable deaths in detention.

A Royal College of GPs sub-group and a prisons watchdog have warned that the way substance misuse is dealt with in UK prisons needs to be overhauled to prevent “unavoidable” drug and alcohol-related deaths.

“Every substance-abuse-related death in prison can and should be avoided,” said Dr. Jake Hard, chair of the Royal College of General Practitioners Secure Environments Group (SEG).

The GP, who specializes in prisons and substance abuse, believes that government agencies, prison staff, and treatment providers must collaborate to prevent additional deaths in prison and after an inmate’s release.

“It is not enough to simply focus on drug supply detection and disruption – we must ensure that every individual affected by drugs or alcohol within prison and upon release has access to the same quality of treatment that would have been available in the community,” he said.

The SEG and the Independent Advisory Panel on Deaths in Custody (IAPDC) are advocating for a “whole-systems approach.”

On Friday, they presented ministers with an expert report emphasizing the importance of preventing avoidable deaths in custody in all government and agency work related to substance misuse.

It comes after I revealed that remand inmates who are awaiting trial or sentence hearings account for just over 40% of self-inflicted deaths.

Remand inmates make up only 16% of the total prison population, and the majority of them have yet to be found guilty.

“A Government strategy about drugs, or about alcohol and prevention, should be about death prevention,” Juliet Lyon CBE, Chair of the Independent Advisory Panel on Deaths in Custody, told me.

This should be at the very heart of the strategy.

“Because of the nature of the pandemic, people are still being held in a very small cell for up to 22, or 23 hours [a day].”

And they’re in a desperate situation.

It’s difficult to imagine the pressure that people are still under.”

People in custody, she said, find ways to obtain drugs or brew alcohol out of “desperation,” and it’s important to consider why this is.

Inmates were gathered in front of the Independent Advisory Panel.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

The way substance misuse is handled in UK prisons ‘needs to be overhauled to prevent avoidable deaths’