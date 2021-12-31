The Weakest Link NYE special’s celebrity lineup has been revealed.

Who will compete in the brain-teaser tonight?

The Weakest Link, the longest-running television quiz show, will return to our screens this evening for a New Year’s Eve special.

Following his debut in the role last week, comedian Romesh Ranganathan will take over Anne Robinson’s legendary quiz-master role.

“It’s an honour to be asked to bring back what is essentially a TV institution to our screens,” the 43-year-old deadpan comic said of his NYE plans.

“Anne was a fantastic hostess, and it’s a nerve-wracking privilege to be in her shoes.”

I’m hoping we’ve found a way to please both the show’s fans and attract new viewers.”

Celebrity contestants will compete in a knowledge competition to win as much money as possible by displaying their general knowledge – the more correct answers they get in a row, the more money they’ll win for charity at the end of the show…

Players will vote off their teammates who they believe are the ‘weakest link’ at the end of each round, with the quizzer with the most votes being eliminated.

But who will appear in the New Year’s Eve celebrity special tonight?

Comedian and television host Dave Gorman

The Great British Sewing Bee’s judge, Esme Young

Patrick Grant is a fashion designer and The Great British Sewing Bee’s (other) judge.

Candice Brown is a Great British Bake Off winner, author, and teacher.

Musician, presenter, and Church of England parish priest Reverend Richard Coles

The Vivienne, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, is a drag queen.

Karim Zeroual is an actor and television host.

Kaz Kamwi is a former Love Island contestant who now works as a social media influencer.

Tonight (31 December), at 6:25 p.m., BBC One will broadcast The Weakest Link, which will also be available on the BBC iPlayer.

This week’s quiz series continues every night.