The wearing of veils at sporting events has been outlawed in France by lawmakers.

The wearing of veils at sporting events in France has been outlawed by French legislators.

The legislature voted in favor of the amendment because they believed the state needed to clearly define the rules regarding the wearing of religious symbols.

Muslim female athletes will be barred from competing in field sports after French lawmakers approved an amendment prohibiting the wearing of veils at sporting events.

Late Tuesday, lawmakers in the Senate, the upper house of parliament, passed an amendment prohibiting the wearing of veils in competitions organized by the country’s sporting federations in order to maintain “neutrality” on the sports field.

The bill was amended to include the following text: the wearing of conspicuous religious symbols is prohibited for participation in sports events and sports competitions organized by sports federations and affiliated associations, with 160 lawmakers voting in favor and 143 voting against.

The goal of introducing this change in the bill, according to lawmakers, was to address legal ambiguity regarding the wearing of religious symbols.

They believed that, despite the fact that it is a minor issue, the state should clearly define the rules.

“If the veil is not explicitly forbidden, we may see the emergence of community sports clubs that promote religious symbols.”

Furthermore, the veil “poses a significant risk to practitioners’ safety in many cases,” according to the text.

Roxana Maracineanu, the Minister of Sports, expressed her opposition to the amendment, which she reminded lawmakers was contrary to the republic’s spirit of secularism.

“Sport is, first and foremost, a means of forming bonds.

Preventing and combating homophobia, sexism, and disability discrimination in sports means advancing society as a whole,” she later said on Twitter, without mentioning the veil ban.

The National Association of Students in Sciences and Techniques of Physical and Sporting Activities has condemned the amendment, which could prevent Muslim females from participating in professional sports and prevent the younger generation from participating in competitive sports.

“Laicite (secularism) ensures that both believers and non-believers have the same right to freely express their beliefs.

On Twitter, Maelle Nizan, vice president of the student body, said, “This measure goes against secularism.”

The director of sports affairs, Leila Alem, emphasized the importance of the.

