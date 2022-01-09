The weather forecast for Glasgow this week as the city prepares for washout week

We can at least prepare for whatever is coming our way, thanks to the Met Office, even if it appears to be rain, rain, and more rain.

The forecast for the coming week is as follows.

We’ve had snow, sunshine, and rain this week in Glasgow.

This week, however, appears to be a little less interesting – and a little wetter.

It’ll be rainy, but at least it’ll be warmer than last week.

So, without further ado, here’s what to expect for the coming week.

Showers continue to feed across all parts of the country, aided by brisk west to southwest winds.

Early evening outbursts are the most common, especially along the coasts, with the threat of hail and thunder.

Temperatures range from 0°C to 5°C at their lowest and highest points.

Showers are likely for much of the day, especially in the morning, but the weather will gradually dry out by mid-afternoon as a few brighter spells develop.

8°C

Monday will be unsettled, with rain and strong winds expected.

At 6 p.m., the maximum temperature was 10 degrees Celsius, but there was heavy rain.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry, with highs of 7C.

From 12pm to 3pm on Wednesday, it will be cloudy with some drizzly showers, with a high of 8°C.

At 11 p.m., the weather will turn cloudy and rainy.

Heavy rain is expected from 9 p.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, with temperatures hovering around 8 degrees.

With temperatures at 7 degrees, Friday will be another washout.

“A continuation of largely settled conditions as we head into the middle of January is most likely,” the Met Office says, “with high pressure in charge across the south of the country.”

“The majority of the country will be dry, with any rain and stronger winds confined to the north.”

Overnight frost will be widespread, as will morning fog patches, thanks to the settled weather.

“Amounts of sunshine are uncertain, with fog and low cloud lingering by day in some areas, particularly in the south.”

“How long the mostly settled condition lasts is uncertain, with an increasing chance of some unsettled spells returning to many parts as the period progresses.”