The weather in Central Pennsylvania is expected to turn colder over the weekend.

Central Pennsylvania is gearing up for a cooler weekend.

According to the National Weather Service forecast on Friday night, the temperature in the Harrisburg region will not break 50 degrees this weekend, despite a string of unseasonably warm days.

On Friday night, expect increasing clouds and a low of 41 degrees.

On Saturday, there’s a chance of showers, with a high in the high 40s and a clear afternoon and evening.

The forecast for Saturday night is for clear skies and a low of 32 degrees.

According to AccuWeather, a cold front moving out of the northwest could bring snow to higher elevations in northern and western Pennsylvania on Saturday.

In the Harrisburg area, Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 46.

Showers are possible Sunday night, with a low of 37 expected.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the mid- to high-forties and overnight lows in the mid- to low-thirties.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be mostly sunny days, with mid-week highs in the mid- to high-50s.