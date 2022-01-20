The website for the Turkish-German energy partnership has gone live.

The website for the Turkish-German energy cooperation has gone live.

By exchanging experiences and launching specific pilot projects, the partnership strengthens German-Turkish cooperation.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Early this week, the German-Turkish Chamber of Industry and Commerce (AHK Turkiye) and the German Energy Agency (dena) launched an energy partnership website to help with the energy transition and climate change.

Through collaboration with institutions, associations, and businesses in working groups, the energy partnership provides a forum for knowledge exchange between policymakers, businesses, science, and civil society.

It encourages bilateral cooperation through five working groups tasked with implementing renewable energy, energy efficiency, energy infrastructure and sector coupling, electricity and gas market regulation, and thermal power plant flexibility.

www.energypartnership-turkey.org will provide general information about the partnership, as well as downloadable studies and details on upcoming events.