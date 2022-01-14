The weekend storm could bring snow, sleet, and freezing rain, but the forecast is still uncertain.

Weekend storms may bring snow, sleet, and freezing rain, but the forecast remains uncertain.

Several reports have made bold predictions about the storm’s appearance this weekend.

The National Weather Service, on the other hand, says it’s still too early to tell.

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain could all be part of the storm, according to meteorologist David Martin, but it’s not that simple.

Friday will bring arctic temperatures to the area, with lows in the teens expected at night, he said.

On gusty winds of 15-30 mph, very dry air will arrive.

However, despite the cold, no snow or rain is expected until late Sunday.

Snowfall will be heaviest in the evening and overnight hours, then taper off Monday morning.

The storm’s movement, according to Martin, is one of the reasons it’s so difficult to predict what will happen.

It is expected to move off shore as it travels up the coast before returning to Pennsylvania.

Martin added that another storm is attempting to catch up with it, which will affect how far north the storm travels.

The distance the storm travels before swinging back inland, according to Martin, will determine the outcome.

It could make a huge difference if you’re 50-60 miles off the coast.

Currently, sleet and freezing rain are expected in the eastern part of the state, while snow and sleet are expected in the central part of the state, with some rain possible.

Martin predicted that there would be snow west of Chambersburg.

Until now, the NWS has refrained from providing precipitation inch counts.

This is because they’re still looking at multiple computer models and evaluating different measurements three, four, or five days out, according to Martin.

Even though these models are “pretty good,” many factors can still influence how a storm behaves, according to Martin.

The most accurate forecast, according to Martin, will be available first thing Sunday morning.

Even if the storm does wreak havoc on the region, as forecasts indicated, the storm is moving quickly.

Martin believes that by the time Monday morning arrives, the storm will have passed through the area.