The weekend will be warmer, but there’s a chance of rain and thunderstorms.

The weekend will be warmer, but rain and thunderstorms are possible.

Saturday’s temperatures are expected to reach the 60s, but rain and thunderstorms are possible, putting a damper on the unusually warm pre-winter weather.

Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-60s, with a chance of showers throughout the day and a storm after 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Winds could gust up to 30 mph, according to forecasters.

Forecasters predict that the sun will shine brighter, but temperatures will return to the upper 40s.

According to the NWS, Thursday will be sunny with highs in the low 40s and Friday will be sunny with highs in the low 50s.

Around 10 p.m., showers may start.

Friday’s rainy and windy weather will set the tone for Saturday.

Today is the day

It will be cloudy with a high near 40 degrees.

Tonight is a special night.

The low will be around 33 degrees, with mostly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow is Friday.

With a high near 51, the day will be partly sunny.

On Friday Evening

Lows in the 40s. Mostly cloudy.

There is a 60% chance of precipitation.

Sat

The temperature is nearing 66 degrees.

Precipitation is expected to fall 90% of the time.

Evening on Saturday

Lows in the mid-thirties.

There is a 30% chance of rain.

It’s Sunday.

It will be sunny with a high of around 47 degrees.

Tonight is a Sunday

With a low of 31 degrees, the sky will be mostly clear.