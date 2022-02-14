The West has been woefully naive in its approach to Putin’s criminal regime, and this must change now.

THE WEST MUST STAND UNITED and prepared to impose crippling sanctions, seizures, and expulsions that Russia will not be able to ignore.

Nothing else is valued by the Kremlin but strength.

That is why Putin and his thugs openly mock politicians from the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union who try to reason with them.

If they invade Ukraine, Moscow must be economically isolated.

There will be no more Russian gas for Germany.

Russian banks have been cut off from the international financial system, severely limiting their ability to conduct business.

Ukraine’s resistance must be supplied by the West, and Russia’s opposition must be funded.

It’s critical that Putin’s citizens understand why their sons are being slaughtered.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom must pursue oligarchs with ties to the Kremlin, seizing their assets and London mansions, removing their children from our public schools, and deporting entire families.

They’ve been washing their billions in this place for far too long.

The West has been woefully naive about Putin’s criminal regime for the past 20 years.

Whether or not there is an invasion, this must come to an end now.

THE GOVERNMENT’S latest anti-fracking justification is a ruse to hide its cowardice.

Even though our need for cheap gas has become far more urgent, it lacks the stomach to fight the scaremongers who killed our potentially huge shale industry.

As a result, Energy Secretary Greg Hands says he’d need “compelling scientific evidence” that it’s safe before approving it.

So much nonsense.

Misinformation and conspiracy theories were used to convince the public that they were in danger, and Tory governments were too afraid to confront them.

Yes, shale gas exploration causes earthquakes.

Coal mining also has a negative impact.

Nobody can feel them because they are so small.

Furthermore, the environmental impact is greatly exaggerated.

Fracking in the United Kingdom would have been much more strictly regulated than it is in the United States.

Our earthquake “safety” level, on the other hand, was set so absurdly high that it was unworkable.

Our best bet is to produce cheap gas from shale until we can achieve the Net Zero dream and use only wind, solar, and nuclear power in a few decades.

The government must develop a backbone.

WHY was Paul Robson, a vicious sex predator, held in an open prison?

A lifer who has served 11 years more than his minimum sentence after being denied parole several times.

How could the Parole Board consider him ready for a jail where he could be released in three weeks?

Why didn’t the then-Justice Secretary conduct a thorough investigation into that decision, given their track record of gullibility?

Why, then, are any still-dangerous sex offenders being held in open prisons?

All of these questions require immediate answers, and we hope that no innocent person suffers as a result of this heinous failure.