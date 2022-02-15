The West must find a way to de-escalate tensions with Russia while also avoiding selling Eastern Europe to Russia.

Without abandoning smaller democracies across Eastern Europe, the West must find a way to reduce tensions along Europe’s borders.

East and west have descended into another cold war after two decades of Vladimir Putin’s rule.

The world is watching with bated breath to see if Russia will defy the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe by launching a new invasion of Ukraine.

While the US government has been hyping the possibility of an attack in the coming days, Moscow has dismissed Washington’s increasingly dire warnings, with Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov dismissing US “hysteria.”

However, no one can deny the world’s danger.

Even if Russia keeps its troops on its side of the border, there will be dangerous tensions.

The standoff could be the start of a Russian campaign to persuade the West to agree to a new security agreement for Eastern Europe.

So, how can the West ensure that the current cold war ends peacefully, as did the previous one, without giving too much away?

It will be difficult for Russia and the West to reach any security agreements after decades of division.

But the West may have to try for the sake of a long-term peace.

Nobody, least of all Ukrainians, wants to live in constant fear in the coming years.

If Russian tanks do not attack this winter, they could attack at any time in the future.

This puts the West in an awkward position: it needs to find a long-term solution to Russia’s belligerent stance on Eastern Europe, but doing so will require granting Moscow far-reaching security talks that it does not deserve.

Putin claims that Russian security concerns are the reason for the ban on Ukraine joining Nato, but Nato soldiers and agents have never killed anyone in Russia.

In Berlin, London, and Salisbury, however, Moscow’s agents have murdered people.

Some commentators, such as Michael McFaul, a Stanford international affairs expert and a former US ambassador to Moscow under Barack Obama, talk about the need for a “Helsinki 2.0,” referring to the 1975 Helsinki Accords, which helped to stabilize Europe even as the US-Soviet relationship deteriorated.

