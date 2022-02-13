The West’s treatment of Putin runs the risk of repeating the grave error made with Hitler in the run-up to WWII, according to Defense Secretary James Mattis.

While the world prepares for Russia to invade Ukraine in days, Ben Wallace chillingly observed that there was a “whiff of Munich in the air.”

Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, he said the 130,000 Russian troops stationed on the border could “launch an offensive at any time.”

Wallace even suggested that the West could repeat a historical blunder similar to the one that led to World War II.

“It’s possible he [Putin] simply turns off his tanks and we all go home,” he said, “but there’s a whiff of Munich in the air from some in the West.”

The defence secretary told The Sunday Times that Russia’s ever-increasing military presence on the border is “worrying.”

His candid remarks have sparked fears that the Kremlin will invade Ukraine regardless of diplomatic talks or sanctions threats.

If Putin strikes, it appears that international leaders’ determined efforts may have been nothing more than a “straw man,” according to Wallace.

As the Ukraine crisis reaches a fever pitch, President Joe Biden warned that Russia would pay “rapid and severe costs.”

Wallace drew parallels with the Munich Agreement, which allowed Germany to annex the Sudetenland in 1938 but failed to prevent World War II.

A year later, Hitler invaded Poland, despite British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain’s efforts to keep the peace.

However, talks between international officials and the Kremlin have continued, with Biden promising that he was “equally prepared for other scenarios” while engaging in diplomacy.

Due to the looming threat, international diplomats have advised their citizens to leave Kiev.

Armed Forces Minister James Heappey has warned British citizens that if war breaks out, the RAF will not carry out evacuations.

It comes amid reports that the invasion could take place as early as Wednesday, according to US intelligence sources.

“Millions of displaced people – refugees” pouring from one European country to another, Wallace warned, is a real possibility.

If Russia intervenes in the conflict, Poland is one of the countries preparing for a flood of Ukrainian refugees.

After crucial talks with Joe Biden on Saturday, the Kremlin said it would pause to review US and Nato responses, and the world is watching with bated breath.

Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland Secretary, expressed his desire for a “diplomatic outcome” to the ongoing tensions.

“With Russia’s 100,000 troops on the border, an imminent Russian incursion is entirely possible,” he told Infosurhoy.

