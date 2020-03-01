The white supremacist was out of prison for 86 days when he stabbed a man

A white member of the California supremacist gang, released from prison only 86 days after stabbing a 22-year-old man, was sentenced to 56 years in prison on Friday.

Craig Matthew Tanber stabbed Shayan Mazroei in the heart and shoulder after a confrontation in a bar in Laguna Niguel in September 2015. Mazroei died of injuries in a hospital.

Tanber was at the bar with his girlfriend Elizabeth Thornburg when Thornburg “exchanged words” with Mazroei while they were outside, the Orange County prosecutor said in a press release.

Witnesses testified that Thornburg had racially insulted Mazroei, and the video showed how she spat on him several times. Mark Birney, deputy district attorney, told NBC Los Angeles that Thornburg “shared their views on Persians and Middle Eastern people.”

When Thornburg and Tanber went back to the bar, Mazroei spat on Thornburg, the prosecutor said.

A bouncer in the facility asked Tanber and his girlfriend to leave after the argument. Prosecutors said the couple waited outside the bar before Tanber went back in, slapped Mazroei in the face, and then stabbed him.

The 40-year-old Tanber from Los Alamitos fled the scene, but was arrested in a motel three days later. He was convicted in December of a second degree crime and a crime of personal use of a weapon.

Thornburg was subsequently charged with a crime.

Tanber is a member of a prominent white supremacist gang in Orange County, NBC Los Angeles reported.

In 2017, Tanber admitted to being involved in the death of a 26-year-old man who was fatally hit with a claw hammer after allegedly stealing money from a former white supremacist gang member’s girlfriend. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter after his murder trial ended due to jury misconduct.