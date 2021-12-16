The WHO chief warns that covid booster shots for low-risk people “endangers the lives of those at high risk.”

The WHO chief warns that covid booster shots for low-risk people endangers the lives of those who are at high risk.

Global health leaders have issued a warning about giving booster vaccines to otherwise healthy people, claiming that it could lead to a return to vaccine “hoarding” and a situation known as “Inequity 2.0.”

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Wednesday that the booster rollout, which was prompted by the emergence of Omicron, was endangering the lives of people who had never received a single vaccine dose.

“Let me state unequivocally what I’m saying.

WHO does not oppose boosters, but we do oppose inequity.

“Our primary concern is to save lives all over the world,” he stated.

“The sequence of events is significant.

Giving boosters to groups with a low risk of severe disease or death simply puts the lives of those at high risk who are still waiting for their primary doses due to supply constraints in jeopardy.”

“On the other hand, giving additional doses to high-risk people saves more lives than giving primary doses to low-risk people.”

By ensuring that health workers, the elderly, and other at-risk groups receive their primary vaccine doses, we will save the most lives.

We can end the pandemic by addressing inequity.

If we continue to tolerate inequity, the pandemic will continue.”

The warning comes after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that by the end of the month, anyone over the age of 18 in England would be eligible for boosters.

Vaccine boosters are also available in Europe, and some countries, such as Greece, Italy, and Spain, are offering vaccinations to children aged five to eleven.

Dr. Tedros’ remarks come on the same day that the head of the Gavi vaccine alliance said he is seeing early signs that wealthy nations are withholding donations due to Omicron fears.

Dr. Seth Berkley, the chief executive of Gavi, the organization that leads efforts to provide vaccines to developing countries, warned that this could lead to “Inequity 2.0.”

“What we’ve seen with the Omicron variant is panic in many countries.”

