The Wild Scotland campaign aims to dispel winter doldrums and encourage people to enjoy the season.

The Wild Scotland campaign aims to lift the winter doldrums and bring joy to the people of Scotland.

It is intended to highlight the most scenic and undiscovered regions while also assisting local businesses in remaining open during the winter months.

Scotland in the winter is known for its rain and snow, but a new campaign set to launch for Christmas promises magical hikes, snowy trails, and breathtaking views.

Wild Scotland, a membership organization, has created a new winter timetable to encourage visitors to visit stunning locations such as the Lochs of Assynt and the Mull of Kintyre.

The schedule will include activities such as stargazing at dark sky discovery spots, winter wildlife watching with expert guides, night snorkeling, guided winter mountaineering, and hot tent wild camping, among others.

Wild Scotland, which represents wildlife, adventure, and activity tourism operators across Scotland, will be promoting how to respect the wild and vacation responsibly and sustainably.

“Scotland in the winter can be simply breath-taking,” said Doug McAdam of Wild Scotland, “but many are put off by the wild weather that we typically get each year.”

With international travel uncertain and local lockdowns across Europe, we’ve created a diverse range of activities to provide unforgettable, safe adventures for visitors and locals alike, no matter the weather.

“We understand that winter can be a difficult time of year for many people, especially right now with Covid dominating the news.”

“However, the short, bright days and long, cold nights are ideal for these activities – ideal for exploring open spaces, meeting new people, connecting with nature, and escaping the stresses of everyday life.”

“It is a scientific fact that exposure to daylight is essential to wellbeing and mental health; this is something that is well understood in northern latitudes with very limited daylight in winter, where people understand the importance of being outside and maximising daylight exposure.”

“With its abundance of warm and quirky places to stay, Scotland is a destination that can be enjoyed all year.”

We’re confident that this will be our craziest winter yet.”

Wild Scotland, which promotes sustainable wildlife and adventure, is leading the charge on this campaign.

