The Witcher Finds Its Uncle Vesemir

Geralt of Rivia may be a surrogate father to young Ciri, but he’s got a father figure of his own. Netflix has announced that Killing Eve actor Kim Bodnia has joined the cast of The Witcher for season two.

In a press release, Netflix revealed that Bodnia has been cast as Vesemir in the eight-episode second season of The Witcher. The character was briefly teased in a flashback during the final episode of season one, which saw young Geralt first encountering the famed Witcher and future mentor. We’ve reached out to Netflix to see whether Bodnia will also be voicing the character in the animated film, The Witcher: Nighmare of the Wolf, which is set to focus on Vesemir’s character. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

“I have admired his unique talents in shows like Killing Eve and The Bridge, and cannot wait for him to bring strength, tenacity, and warmth to the character of Vesemir, who is such an integral part of our upcoming season,” showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said in a statement.

Introducing Vesemir: Kim Bodnia will play the Continent’s oldest and most experienced Witcher in Season 2 of #TheWitcher. pic.twitter.com/HAmYciZ5K4

— NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 28, 2020

Vesemir is arguably the most important character in The Witcher that we weren’t already introduced to in season one. The oldest surviving Witcher and a capable fighter, Vesemir is the one who took Geralt (Henry Cavill) under his wing and trained him in the witcher ways. He’s a survivor of the Massacre at Kaer Morhen – an event in the books’ past that saw the Witcher school besieged and killed all but a handful of the Witchers training there – who’s extremely protective of the remaining Witchers, seeking to shield them at all costs. He also develops a strong kinship with Ciri (Freya Allan) because of the close bond she shares with Geralt.

Season two of The Witcher finds Geralt and Ciri finally brought together after a season-long search, but their circle is not complete so long as Yennefer’s (Anya Taylor Joy) whereabouts are unknown. Joining the main cast this season are Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Born as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, and Mecia Simson as Francesca.

The series is set to return in 2021, with Nightmare of the Wolf coming out sometime beforehand.

Featured image: CD Projekt