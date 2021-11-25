The Woke Running Club has been chastised for its plans to hand out ‘invisible medals’ as part of a green initiative.

Until now, those who completed its annual 10k event were awarded with real gongs.

However, it has now announced new “invisible medals” to avoid having to manufacture and ship them from China to the UK.

“Runners all love getting a T-shirt and a medal at the end of an event — alongside a personal best, it’s one of the traditions of running events that we all enjoy,” said one runner from the Leigh-on-Sea Striders in Essex.

This strikes me as a bit of woke tokenism.

“The majority of people will drive their cars to the 10k.”

“Perhaps they should tell the runners to take public transportation.”

“I think the idea of being more sustainable is good,” one person added, “but runners, like me, love medals.”

Instead, the club intends to distribute vouchers following the charity event on January 2.

“After 11 years of running this event, we are taking a more sustainable approach, and among other things, our unique medals will be invisible,” the organization said in a statement.

“Instead, we’ll have something that everyone who crosses the line can use.”

