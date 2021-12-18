The woman arrested after the death of four young boys in a house fire in Sutton has been released on bail.

Dalton Hoath, the children’s father, said he was devastated by the death of his ‘bright, caring, loveable boys.’

A 27-year-old woman has been released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of child neglect after two sets of twin boys died in a house fire in south London.

Despite firefighters’ efforts to save them, the four boys, Kyson and Bryson, both four years old, and Leyton and Logan, both three years old, died after a fire ripped through their home on Thursday.

At the mid-terrace house on Collingwood Road in Sutton, the children had been left alone.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of child abuse and has since been released on bail.

According to the Metropolitan Police, she will return to a south London police station in mid-January.

The kids’ father described them as “bright, caring, loveable boys” on Friday.

“Myself and my family have been utterly devastated by this tragic loss,” Dalton Hoath said in a statement to MailOnline.

“They were bright, caring, and loving boys, but they were most of all sons, brothers, grandsons, great-grandsons, nephews, and cousins.”

“We want to express our gratitude to all of the emergency services who worked tirelessly to save our boys, as well as the local community for coming together during this difficult time.”

“I’d like my family to have some alone time to grieve.”

“I am devastated to say that the horrendous house fire that occurred in Sutton last night, leading to four children losing their lives was my amazing smart and beautiful grandsons,” the boys’ grandfather Jason Hoath, deputy safety officer at AFC Wimbledon, wrote on Facebook on Friday.

“They were taken too soon, but they will live on in our hearts and minds forever.”

“I’ll always love you, boys.”

“Grandpa xxx.”

On Thursday night, eight fire engines and 60 firefighters were dispatched to put out the blaze.

The firefighters took about an hour and a half to bring the fire under control.

On Thursday evening, firefighters used breathing apparatus to attempt to rescue the children from an “intense fire.”

The boys were carried out of the building and given CPR before being transported to two hospitals in south London, where they were pronounced dead.

The fire’s cause is being looked into.

The boys’ deaths, according to London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe, “left.

Sutton house fire: Woman held after death of four young boys is released on bail