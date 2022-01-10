The wooden roller coaster at a Pennsylvania amusement park has been decommissioned, but not due to a fire.

CONNEAUT LAKE, PENNSYLVANIA

(AP) — A wooden roller coaster that was the centerpiece of a northwestern Pennsylvania amusement park for more than eight decades has been decommissioned, but officials say it was not destroyed in a fire at the park last week.

Early reports said a controlled burn damaged the Blue Streak roller coaster at Conneaut Lake Park on Tuesday, but the park later said on its Facebook page that heavy equipment was in the process of demolishing the coaster in accordance with a permit issued for that purpose.

According to the statement, “a burn permit was also issued to have small controlled fires to burn the wood while demolition continued.”

“The fire spread to the front part of the loading dock due to a mechanical issue with the heavy equipment used to assist in the control.”

There were no known injuries.

The roller coaster was “gone,” tracks and all, according to Dan O’Meara, chief of the Summit Township Volunteer Fire Department, who told the Erie Times-News that fire crews were “more worried” about the carousel, which was undamaged.

The roller coaster was built in 1937 and has been opened and closed several times since then.

Officials said it didn’t operate last year because a structural evaluation was required.

Conneaut Lake Park has been a working amusement park since 1892, when it first opened as Exposition Park, but it has closed several times due to financial difficulties.

During the pandemic in 2020, the park was closed, but it reopened in July for a limited season.

