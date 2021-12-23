The Woods at Cedar Run’s owner is planning to open a new 124,000-square-foot senior living facility.

In York County, a new senior living facility is under construction.

The Residence at Fitz Farm is being constructed in York Township at 2200 Springwood Road.

The facility is being built by IntegraCare Corporation of Allegheny County and Avenue Development of Indiana.

There will be 130 apartments in the new 124,000-square-foot community, with 68 independent living units, 42 assisted living units, and 20 memory care units.

The new development will feature studio, one, and two bedroom apartments, as well as outdoor patios, walking paths, a fitness center, a hair salon, a bistro, and a library, among other amenities.

On request, housekeeping, laundry, and other services will be provided on a weekly basis.

Residents of assisted living will have access to a personal care team 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Three meals will be served daily by in-house chefs.

A short-term respite program will also be available at the community.

The building is being built by Warfel Construction, and it is expected to open in early 2023.

The Fitz Farm Residence is named after the Fitz Family Farm, which has operated on the property for four generations.

In Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, IntegraCare operates 15 senior living communities, including The Woods at Cedar Run in Lower Allen Township.

