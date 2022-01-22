The words “intentionally discourage over 50s from applying” are slipped into job advertisements by recruitment executives.

Experts say that if a company is looking for someone who is ‘fun,’ ‘energetic,’ and ‘enthusiastic,’ they may be attempting to discourage older people from applying.

Did you know that the words “recruitment executives” may be used in job advertisements to discourage you from applying – particularly if you’re over 50?

Were you aware that “fun” can be a turnoff for older people looking for work?

This week, one of the UK’s largest insurance companies, the Phoenix Group, made headlines for banning words like “energetic” and “enthusiastic” from job ads to avoid alienating older applicants.

This viewpoint is backed up by research.

Academics have compiled a list of words that the general public intuitively associates with different age groups.

The words “keen,” “curious,” and “dynamic” all seem to be associated with people under the age of 30.

Think “loyal,” “stable,” and “cautious” if you’re over 50.

“You need to understand your target audience and know how to communicate with them,” says Anna Dalziel, senior vice-president at the Momentum Worldwide advertising agency.

“Asking for a specific number of years of experience implies that you want someone of a specific age, and using words like ‘fun’ or ‘energetic’ can imply that you want someone younger because they have connotations.”

Such stereotypes do not impress everyone.

In fact, some people despise them.

“I don’t understand why older people don’t see themselves as enthusiastic and innovative,” Alison Henderson says.

“It’s nonsense to say that older people can’t be innovative,” she says, adding that as chief executive of the Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, she is better equipped than most to understand what employers require.

As a woman in her fifties, she understands what her generation has to offer and is unconvinced by the Phoenix Group’s fear of words like “energetic.”

“It felt like political correctness gone mad to even consider having to remove those words from a job advertisement,” she says.

“It doesn’t matter how old you are.

I meet just as many young people who are content to do a good job as those who are concerned.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Job adverts: The words recruitment executives slip in to ‘intentionally discourage over 50s from applying’