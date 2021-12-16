‘The world has changed since the pandemic, and so has the Labour Party,’ says Sir Keir Starmer.

‘The world has changed as a result of the pandemic, and so has the Labour Party,’ says Sir Keir Starmer.

In an exclusive interview with i, Labour leader Ed Miliband heaps pressure on Boris Johnson, urging the UK’s most senior civil servant to conduct an objective investigation into whether there was rule-breaking at No 10 over the holidays.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer has claimed that voters are no longer willing to give Prime Minister Boris Johnson the benefit of the doubt, claiming that “Partygate” has brought the country to a nadir.

In an exclusive interview with i, Labour leader Ed Miliband heaped pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May, urging the UK’s top civil servant to “reach an objective finding” on whether there was rule-breaking in No 10 last Christmas.

He claimed that voters’ trust in the Prime Minister has been shattered as a result of their outrage at Downing Street’s double standards.

“He’s been given the benefit of the doubt throughout the pandemic.”

And I believe the public is removing [that]as a result of what’s happened, particularly the Partygate situation.

“We all remember what we did last Christmas; many people were genuinely making huge sacrifices, missing out on seeing their loved ones – some of whom they would never see again.”

“A sense that he was partying while instructing the country to behave in that manner cuts very deeply.”

If the benefit of the doubt is taken away, it could be a watershed moment – we’ll have to see how the rest of the week goes.”

He has all but written off Labour’s chances in Thursday’s by-election in North Shropshire, but a Lib Dem victory would put an end to Mr Johnson’s miserable term.

After that, all eyes will be on Cabinet Secretary Simon Case’s report into allegations of multiple lockdown parties at No. 10, which could be released as early as Friday.

We all remember what we did last Christmas; many people were making genuine sacrifices by not seeing their loved ones – some of whom they would never see again.

“My message to the Cabinet Secretary is to follow the evidence wherever it leads you and reach an objective conclusion,” the former Director of Public Prosecutions says in a clear warning about the civil service’s credibility.

After a dramatic drop in Mr Johnson’s poll rating and political authority over the last year, the Labour leader agrees that the party’s “tails are up.”

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

‘Over the pandemic, the world has changed – and so has the Labour Party’ says Sir Keir Starmer