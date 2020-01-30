‘The world has lost a legend’: Ben Simmons in emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant

Ben Simmons has paid tribute to Kobe Bryant, describing the Los Angeles Lakers legend as a fierce competitor, a champion and an icon.

The 23-year-old Philadelphia 76ers star from Melbourne said he looked up to Bryant and his death had ‘shaken me to my core.’

Bryant, 41, his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven others including the pilot died when their helicopter crashed into a hillside on Sunday in the LA suburb of Calabasas.

‘The world lost a legend today,’ Simmons wrote on Twitter.

‘Kobe Bryant was someone who I looked up to, a fierce competitor, a champion, an icon.

‘His dominance and relentless spirit translated both on and off the court.

‘Your fans across the world loved you with such passion and you never let them down.

‘To lose both you and your daughter Gigi in this tragic accident has shaken me to my core.

‘My thoughts and prayers are with the Bryant Family and his close Friends in this extremely hard time, I am truly sorry for your loss.

‘You were and will continue to be an inspiration to this world and drive people to follow their dreams with passion and conviction.’