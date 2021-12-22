The world has the tools it needs to combat pandemics, but everyone needs access to vaccines: WHO

The world has the tools to fight pandemics, but everyone needs access to vaccines to do so: WHO

COVID-19 has killed 3.5 million people worldwide this year, according to the World Health Organization’s director-general.

The world has the tools it needs to end the COVID-19 pandemic, but everyone must have access to vaccines, according to the World Health Organization’s director-general.

At a webinar for journalists, WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus said, “The issue is to implement all of the tools we have comprehensively — vaccines plus other public health measures.”

“I don’t think we can end this pandemic unless we vaccinate the entire world; unless we apply the comprehensive approach all over the world,” Tedros said.

According to him, the world lost 3.5 million people to COVID-19 in 2021, “more deaths than HIV, malaria, and tuberculosis combined in 2020.”

“While some countries are now implementing blanket booster programs, due to global supply disruptions, only half of WHO member states will be able to reach the target of vaccinating 40% of their populations by the end of the year,” the WHO chief stated.

The 40% target was missed.

He claimed that enough vaccines were given out globally this year, and that the 40% target could have been met in every country by September if the vaccines had been distributed fairly through COVAX.

However, vaccine supply is improving, according to Tedros, who added that the COVAX agreement shipped its 800 millionth vaccine dose on Wednesday, with half of those doses delivered in the last three months.

“Our projections show that by the first quarter of 2022, supply should be sufficient to vaccinate the entire global adult population and give boosters to high-risk populations,” he said.

However, it will not be until 2022 that the supply will be sufficient for all adults to use boosters extensively.

SAGE, the WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization, is concerned that blanket booster programs will exacerbate vaccine inequity.

When entering a room with a patient with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, WHO issued updated guidance for health workers, recommending the use of a mask, in addition to other personal protective equipment.

“Respirators, such as N95, FFP2, and other masks, should be worn especially in care settings where ventilation is known to be poor,” Tedros said.

Despite this, many health workers around the world do not have access to respirators.

“As a result, we urge manufacturers and countries to increase production, procurement, and distribution of both respirators and medical masks for use in health and care settings,” the WHO director general said.