The World Health Organization denies that China is influencing allegations

The WHO said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had never had a phone call with Xi Jinping – Denis Balibouse / REUTERS

The World Health Organization denied allegations on Sunday that the Chinese president had asked it to postpone issuing a global warning of the Covid 19 virus in an intensifying word war between Beijing and Washington on how to deal with the pandemic.

The Speigel quoted Federal Intelligence Service (BND) sources on Friday that Xi Jinping, China’s head of state, had asked Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the World Health Organization, to withhold information about human-to-human transmission delay that triggered a global alarm.

The WHO said in a statement that the report was “unfounded and untrue”.

“Dr. Tedros and President Xi did not speak on January 21, and they never spoke on the phone. Such inaccurate reports distract and interfere with the efforts of the WHO and the world to end the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said an explanation.

China publicly confirmed the human-to-human transmission of the novel corona virus on January 20. The Speigel did not explain why President Xi Dr. Tedros would ask to suppress information that China had already released. The WHO said the outbreak turned into a pandemic on March 12.

The same report said the BND believed Donald Trump had made an allegation that the virus escaped a Wuhan research laboratory as a “distraction”.

Mr. Trump and Mike Pompeo, the US Secretary of State, have claimed to have seen intelligence agencies and “tremendous evidence” that the Wuhan laboratory was responsible for the pandemic. You have not released the alleged evidence.

Most scientists believe that the virus jumped from bats to humans via an animal farmer at a food market in Wuhan.

No Western intelligence agency has claimed that there are indications that the virus escaped from a laboratory despite raising concerns about the lack of transparency in China’s response.

China released a lengthy rebuttal on Sunday of the 24 “absurd allegations” made by some leading US politicians over how to deal with the new corona virus outbreak. The document contained references to media reports that before the Wuhan outbreak there were infections in America for which there is no evidence.

China has also been accused of pressuring the European Union to postpone and modify a report accusing China of spreading or spreading disinformation about the virus.

Donald Trump suspended US funding for WHO on April 15 because of what he described as “mismanagement” of the epidemic and the alleged influence of China.