The World Health Organization (WHO) intends to continue assisting hospitals and healthcare facilities in northern Syria.

WHO says it is seeking funds to address cuts to hospitals and health services in northern Idlib province.

GENEVA (UN)

The World Health Organization announced Tuesday that it will continue to support hospitals and healthcare facilities in opposition-controlled northwest Syria, bringing relief to the over 4 million people who live there.

The WHO was questioned by Anadolu Agency about civilians in Syria who were forcibly displaced by the Bashar al-Assad regime and its supporters and were deprived of hospital services after international aid groups cut off support to 18 hospitals in and around the northwestern province of Idlib.

“The WHO-led Health Cluster for Northwest Syria received reports that some hospitals will close due to a lack of financial resources,” the WHO said in a written statement.

“The World Health Organization (WHO) intends to continue to support hospitals and health-care facilities in northwest Syria, as well as provide relief to the over 4 million people who live in the ongoing conflict zone.”

The international health organization said it and its partners are actively seeking funds to help offset the recent closure of several hospitals it supports in northwest Syria.

Hospitals have been targeted.

Hundreds of hospitals have been attacked by the regime and its backers as the Syrian civil war enters its 11th year.

Hundreds of health workers were killed in the attacks, and many health centers were rendered inoperable as a result of the cutoff of international support for healthcare organizations.

As a result of a shortage of healthcare facilities and drugs in Idlib, tens of thousands of civilians are now without access to hospital services.

International assistance must resume for hospitals to reopen and treatment to continue, according to healthcare workers and locals.

Many people are suffering in poverty, according to Ahmet Abu Hussein, who was displaced by regime attacks in Maarat al-Numan, a district in southern Idlib.

He stated that they lacked the financial means to seek private medical treatment or even purchase necessary medications.

Abu Hussein urged aid organizations that have stopped funding hospitals in Idlib to speak out and consider the plight of forcibly displaced civilians.

“It’s a chilly day.”

As if the suffering of people living in tents in the harsh winter conditions isn’t enough, hospitals are closing,” he said.

Fatma Hariri

