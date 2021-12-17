The world pie eating competition has been canceled because “competitors will have to eat through masks.”

The world pie eating championship has been canceled due to concerns that competitors will be forced to eat through masks.

Organisers have classified the competition, which took place in the back bar of a Wigan pub, as an elite sporting event.

As a result, they claim that under the latest Covid-19 restrictions for indoor sporting arenas, everyone participating will be required to wear masks.

“Pandemic rules mean competitors can have a pint and a bag of pork scratchings before the event, but they must wear a mask as soon as they enter the competition arena,” said organizer Tony Callaghan.

“The requirement to wear a mask during the competition but not before or after has proven to be a significant roadblock.

“In a hospitality setting, no mask is required, but in an indoor sports stadium, masks are required by law.”

“Any other elite sport would find a way around pandemic restrictions, but we’ve been put on notice.”

Last year’s competition, which took place at Harry’s Bar, was also canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

Ian Gerrard, a 43-year-old builder, won the competition in 2019 by devouring a meat-and-potatoes pie in 35.4 seconds.

Tony said he considered holding the contest outside or online, but decided against both options.

“Some of these lads are big units, so they could be mistaken for traffic islands if caught in the wrong light through a rainy windscreen,” he said.

