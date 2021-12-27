The ‘World’s heaviest teen,’ who once weighed 96 pounds at the age of 17, is now unrecognizable as an adult.

After a strict diet and exercise regimen in hospital, Khaled Mohsen Al Shaeri lost 540 pounds and was able to walk for the first time in his life.

After ballooning during his teenage years, he documented his incredible transformation by showcasing the various stages of his weight loss journey.

Nearly three years after being hoisted from his home in Jizan for life-saving treatment, the now 29-year-old Saudi Arabian shared a video of himself walking with a Zimmer frame.

After being moved by Khaled’s weight struggle, the late King Abdullah orchestrated the miraculous rescue in 2013.

With the help of a special crane brought in from the US, nearly 30 medical personnel and civil defense personnel lifted the then-teenager.

According to reports, Khaled had not left his bed for three years when he was kidnapped from his home, which had to be partially demolished to get him back.

After the extraordinary removal, he was flown to the King Fahd Medical City in Riyadh for treatment.

King Abdullah ordered the rescue as a “humanitarian gesture,” according to Saudi health minister Dr Abdullah al Rabeeah.

During the massive rescue operation, the teen was photographed stony-faced and wearing sunglasses as crowds watched.

His health and mobility improved after he was admitted to the hospital after being trapped in his home for years.

Medics built him a massive custom-made wheelchair to help him become more mobile and to aid his physical therapy.

Following the rigorous regimen, Khaled lost more than half his body weight in just six months.

Khaled, who was once known as the world’s heaviest adolescent, shared an inspiring video in 2016 of himself walking around with a Zimmer frame after losing weight.

Khaled’s remarkable recovery has continued to improve, with the most recent photos showing him at a slim and trim 10 stone.

In January 2018, he was said to have undergone final surgeries to remove excess skin from his body.

Nearly eight years after starting his weight-loss journey, the 29-year-old barely resembles his larger self.

