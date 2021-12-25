The world’s loneliest church, which sits alone atop a 130-foot stone pillar with no one knowing how it got there, is a mystery.

No one knows how the world’s loneliest church got there, perched atop a 130-foot stone pillar.

For years, the Katshki Pillar in Georgia has been shrouded in mystery, as it is unknown how the church came to be built on top of the monolith limestone structure or who built it first.

According to local legend, the mysterious structure is a “pillar of life” and a “symbol of the true cross” – the cross upon which Jesus was crucified in the Bible.

Historians are still debating how the structures atop the towering pillar were built, similar to Stonehenge and the Pyramids.

The sacred church was unknown until 1944, when a mountaineer and his team climbed the 130-foot natural structure.

The remains of two churches dating back to the fifth and sixth centuries were discovered by Alexander Japaridze and his team.

During those centuries, monks and priests followed the religious practice of asceticism, which involved abstaining from pleasures in order to pursue spiritual goals.

Recent research, however, has placed the church in the ninth or tenth centuries.

Even so, the church’s earliest foundations are likely over 1000 years old.

The climb up the pillar is considered too dangerous for visitors, so they are not allowed to visit.

Tbilisi, Georgia’s capital, is about 125 miles away from the mysterious chapel.

But the most difficult part of the journey to the incredible landmark is yet to come.

The pilgrimage continues on foot for the next section, which includes a hike to the base of the stone pillar.

Then there’s the 20-minute climb up a narrow steel ladder, assuming visitors are permitted to do so.

Maximum the Confessor, a monk born in 580AD, was honored with a monastery at the bottom of the structure.

A ladder resting alongside the 130-foot pillar is the only way to get inside the structure for those brave enough.

The only people permitted to make the pilgrimage up the sheer cliffside to the remote church are monks.

A crypt, a wine cellar, three hermit cells, and a small fortification still stand at the base of the pillar.

According to more recent research, the holy structures were constructed between the ninth and tenth centuries.

Religious life on top of the pillar was revived in the 1990s, and the monastery was rebuilt in 2005.

Father Maxime Qavtaradze stayed in the sacred church for 20 years in an attempt to draw closer to God.

He restored the 1,200-year-old church during those two decades…

