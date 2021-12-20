The world’s most brutal boss publishes a mock ‘hurt feelings’ report, mocking’snowflakes’ and gay employees who complain.

The world’s most brutal boss publishes a mock ‘hurt feelings’ report mocking’snowflake’ and gay employees who complain.

A SICK boss has been slammed for posting a mock ‘hurt feelings’ report mocking “snowflake” and gay employees who complain at work.

An image of the photo was posted on Reddit, eliciting a furious response from users who demanded that the person responsible for the blatant form of discrimination be named and shamed.

An employee discovered the mock report hung up in the break room and decided to share it.

The boss asked if “feelings were hurtful” and “required a tissue,” giving the date and “time of hurtfulness” as well.

The person then went on to say that there are several reasons why an employee might be “hurt.”

On the vile list, there were references to being a “pussy,” “a woman with hormones,” “a little bitch,” and homosexual.

It ended with a “company statement” aimed at “little sissy” employees.

It read, “We, as a company, take feelings very seriously.”

“Please let your supervisor know if you don’t have a mommy who can give you a hug and make everything better.”

“If diapers, midol, and a ‘blankey’ are required, they can be provided.”

The boss’s “shocking” abuse was quickly condemned by Reddit users.

One user wrote, “This is blatantly sexist and homophobic.”

“This is discriminatory to so many people, that cannot be legal,” said another.

The mere presence of that poster created a hostile work environment.”

“With some of the reasons listed on there, it definitely borders on discrimination against people with legally protected characteristics,” a third said.

Other Redditors used the post to justify their anti-work stance, claiming that workers should be more vocal about toxic workplaces.

“I’d appreciate it if you could submit this to your labor board.

One person wrote, “It’s discriminatory and creates a hostile work environment.”

Another person questioned legal action, writing, “Take a photo for documentation to a lawyer.”

“It’s a dangerous place to work.”