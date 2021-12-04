The world’s most endangered sea turtle washes up on a icy British beach, 5,200 miles from its tropical home.

After wandering far from its natural habitat in the Gulf of Mexico, it was discovered alive by a dog.

Teddy, the family’s dog, began barking at some “seaweed” as his father, Ash James, 34, walked him.

He then realized it was a motionless turtle and was joined by his 35-year-old wife Samantha.

“We were in shock because they’re not supposed to be in these parts of the world,” she said, adding that she alerted sealife experts who arrived at Talacre beach in Flintshire on Sunday.

They recognized it as a juvenile Kemp’s ridley sea turtle suffering from cold-water shock because it moved when prodded.

The creature was blown off course in the Atlantic by Storm Arwen, according to reports.

The turtle, which was named Raphael after the Teenage Mutant Ninja character by the couple’s nine-year-old son Gethin, is now being cared for at Anglesey Sea Zoo.

It is hoped that it will be flown back to the United States in the new year.

“It’s lucky it was found quickly, or it would have died,” said zoo director Frankie Hobro.