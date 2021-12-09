The ‘world’s oldest football building’ may be demolished as part of Queen’s Park’s plan for Lesser Hampden.

The ‘world’s oldest football building’ may be demolished under Queen’s Park’s plan for Lesser Hampden.

Queen’s Park has submitted a request to demolish ‘the farmhouse’ and replace it with a directors stand, according to new plans.

The entire project entails the relocation of the pitch as well as the construction of a new South Stand.

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, Queen’s Park changed its plans to develop Lesser Hampden, which could result in the demolition of one of the oldest structures in world football.

The club claims the new plans will result in a “bigger and better” stadium, and the council is currently considering a proposal to build a directors stand for match-day hospitality.

It would include the deconstruction of ‘the farmhouse,’ a former changing pavilion that has been dubbed the world’s oldest footballing structure.

“In order to accommodate these plans, the club has made the difficult decision to demolish the farmhouse building, as its condition has deteriorated significantly over time,” the club said on its website.

“It would also restrict the club’s ability to build better facilities on the Somerville Drive side of the stadium.”

A 1000-seat East Stand, new dressing rooms on the pitch side, and a new area for directors and sponsors are all part of the new plans, according to the club.

In a second phase, the pitch will be relocated and resurfaced to make room for a 500-seat South Stand, as well as a refit of the JB McAlpine Pavilion to provide additional social space.

Initial plans were approved in December 2019 and included a new East Stand with seating for 812 people and an extension of the West Stand to accommodate 914 people.

They also included new home and away changing rooms, match officials’ facilities, and a 48-person clubhouse terrace.

As a result of the pandemic, Queen’s Park reevaluated its plans and decided to proceed with the East Stand, but it also filed two new applications.

The first one, for a five-year temporary permit for home and away changing facilities, has been granted.

The council is currently debating the second application, which includes the new board of directors.

It would include a hospitality suite with a dining area for 40 people and would be “complimentary to the ongoing major financial investment and physical redevelopment of Lesser Hampden.”

