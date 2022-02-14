The world’s oldest wombat, 33 years old, has been named.

The world’s oldest wombat was recently discovered in Japan.

The wombat recently turned 33, breaking the previous record of 32 set by another wombat.

Wain the wombat, according to UPI, celebrated his birthday at the Satsukiyama Zoo in Osaka at the end of January, where he has lived since he was a wee babe, when he was donated by Australia.

Wain is in good health for his age, according to zoo officials, though he does have cataracts.

The zoo threw him a little party last Friday to celebrate his birthday (and his newly acquired Guinness World Record).

People close to Wain’s life told news outlets that this was a significant milestone, as wombats in captivity typically live 20 to 25 years.

This isn’t the first time Japan has produced an elder wombat; a Wall Street Journal article from 2014 highlighted the life of Chewbacca, the country’s oldest wombat at 29 years old.

The Asahi Shimbun reports that, like many other themes in Anne Rice’s work, longevity comes at a cost for the wombat: despite having lived for three decades, Wain has unfortunately outlived his lifelong mate and their two children.

“I hope he continues to show his activity and friendliness to visitors,” says Taiki Endo of Wain, the zoo’s director.

“I want to grow old alongside Wain.”

Given that he’s already reached 33, Mr.

Endocrinology is the branch of medicine that deals with