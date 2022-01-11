The world’s strongest girl, who at the age of 12 could wrestle her 17-year-old father and flip him, has changed dramatically.

The world’s strongest girl, who could wrestle her 17-year-old father and flip him, is now unrecognizable.

Varya Akulova became famous as a teenager after she demonstrated that she could lift four times her own body weight despite her small frame and weak muscles.

Her parents first noticed their daughter’s unusual strength when she was a toddler, and she began competing in and winning power-lifting competitions at the age of seven, earning the nickname “Girl Hercules.”

She flipped her 17-and-a-half-stone father Uri while wrestling when she was ten years old.

Uir claims that his daughter was stronger than him by the age of 12 and believes that his family possesses a rare strength gene that only a few others possess.

Varya’s great-grandfather carried 2,600 pounds on his back in 1910, and her mother Larisa is also more powerful than most women.

Her father only allowed her to show about 75% of her maximum strength for health and safety reasons, so she set a lot of world records with relative ease.

Varya was only eating noodles and water despite her incredible strength because it was all the family could afford at the time.

She was only 5ft tall and weighed a little over eight stone.

Fast forward a few years and she looks almost unrecognizable, despite the fact that she shows no signs of slowing down.

She has been trained in acrobatics, boxing, kickboxing, wrestling, and circus juggling, and has progressed from strength to strength.

Varya wears a black dress in one photo, and while she appears slimmer, she still gives no indication of her true strength.

She is a regular performer in the circus, where she can be seen effortlessly lifting a colleague onto her shoulders.

Varya’s diet has improved over time, and she now eats one egg, a glass of juice, and bread for breakfast, bread and a cup of tea for lunch, and macoroni noodles and occasionally meat for dinner.

She also consumes one glass of milk per day to supplement her calcium intake.

Varya, despite her incredible success, wishes she were bigger.

“I don’t take steroids; I only take multivitamins,” she explained. “I wish I could be big, really big, like my father, who is 190 cm tall and weighs over 100 kg.”

She is a top student who learned to read at the age of three.

Varya isn’t the only young bodybuilder who looks unrecognizable years after becoming famous.

Tristyn Lee rose to prominence after fans noticed his gladiator-like physique in videos he posted online.

Tristyn compares his life to his workout in an Instagram post captioned “Working out saved my life.”

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.