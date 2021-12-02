The world’s troubled royal families are accused of everything from purges to marrying ‘commoners.’

Here are all the troubled royals around the world, from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to leave the royal family for the United States, to Japan’s princess marrying a ‘commoner,’ and Thailand’s king facing calls for reform.

Royal families should strive to be role models for the public, but in recent years, an increasing number of them have been involved in scandals.

From Prince Andrew’s sexual assault allegations to Japan’s princess marrying a ‘commoner’ to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman being found to be likely responsible for the dismemberment of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, here’s a rundown of all the royals in trouble around the world.

After being accused of sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre when she was a teenager, Prince Andrew, the Queen’s eldest son, is facing a civil lawsuit in the United States.

Giuffre is suing for “punitive damages” after alleging that the prince raped and sexually assaulted her three times when she was 17.

Giuffre, 38, has previously come forward as a victim of disgraced financier and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The allegations against the Duke of York have been vehemently refuted.

The Duke of York, who claimed he had never met Giuffre in an infamous BBC interview with Emily Maitlis last year, has filed legal papers in New York to have the “baseless” claims dismissed.

Giuffre’s legal team has accused him of “wilful recruitment and trafficking” of young girls for Epstein’s sexual abuse.

Meanwhile, a schism has emerged between the Sussexes and the British Royal Family on the other side of the Atlantic.

When Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan Markle, 40, decided to leave their lives as senior royals in January of last year and relocate to the United States, they sparked controversy.

They now reside in a £11 million mansion in Montecito, Santa Barbara, California, with their two-year-old Archie and their June-born daughter Lilibet.

However, tensions between the Sussexes and other senior members of the royal family have risen since Harry and Meghan’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they accused the royal family of racism and failing to help Meghan when she was struggling with suicidal thoughts.

Princess Charlene spent the majority of the year in her native South Africa, only to return to.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

The world’s troubled royal families are accused of everything from purges to marrying ‘commoners.’

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]