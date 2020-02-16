The worst bad habits new parents pick up according to experts – so, how many are YOU guilty of?

Parenting is hard enough as it is without the added pressure of having to be consistent.

In an effort to get themselves and their babies into good habits, many parents exhaust themselves trying to get into a rigid routine – and it’s probably a wasted effort.

Rachel Fitz-Desorgher says: ‘Babies are actually developmentally unable to learn a routine in the first few months; and, even when they are old enough to start to settle into some sort of pattern, they are more than able to deal with flexibility – they are human after all!

‘Give yourselves a break and allow a little bit of human muddle back into your lives now and again.

‘It won’t make you a bad parent and it may just make you a more relaxed one.’

When it comes to sleep and new babies, parents will do what they have to do to survive.

It can be a tough time of sleep deprivation, and a new baby is bound to fall asleep while feeding at some point.

While you won’t be able to avoid this completely, Lucy Shrimpton recommends practicing rousing your baby slightly after a feed.

‘This will allow them to feel the sensation of falling asleep,’ she explains.

One of the most common battlegrounds for new parents is over who has the most – or least – sleep!

‘It becomes a daily contest filled with resentment, with each parent looking at the clock in the morning and adding up the number of times they’ve been woken and calculating how few minutes of sleep they’ve had,’ Rachel explains.

‘In truth, we’re extremely well adapted to coping with the different sleep patterns which parenthood brings – and, fascinatingly, breastfeeding mums are actually evolved to get into deep sleep much more quickly than before so that, even though their sleep is more broken, it is of a much better quality.’

She recommends stopping arguing about who is having the worst time at night and accept that this is a stage which will pass and that you are evolved to cope with it.

‘No matter how early it is or how tired you are, try to start each day with a kind word and a cup of tea in bed,’ she advises.

Rocking your little one to sleep is a very natural and instinctive habit because it soothes babies and lulls them to sleep.

You’ll probably use this technique in the early weeks, but as baby grows, Lucy recommends phasing it out.

‘Try less rocking and more soothing once they’re laying down in their sleep space,’ she says.

‘You’re still there giving comfort but they’re also getting more practice at settling.’

Co-sleeping can be dangerous so many experts advise against it for safety reasons.

‘Many parents find themselves doing this as a last resort when they are groggy and exhausted in the small hours,’ Lucy explains.

‘If your baby needs your reassurance and comfort, find a safe way to give that to your baby rather than bringing your little one in with you.

‘Side-sleeper cribs are great for this with young babies.’

So often mum or dad is sitting and feeding baby rather than feeding themselves.

But babies and young children learn a lot about eating from watching others around them.

‘They learn how to bite, chew and swallow food from observing your eating technique,’ Charlotte points out.

‘They learn portion sizes and what foods to choose from seeing your own habits, and they often use role models such as friends and family to copy positive eating behaviours and habits.’

If you’re struggling to get your little one to eat, Charlotte suggests sitting beside them and eating similar foods to them at mealtimes.

‘This takes the pressure off mealtimes and allows you to focus your attention on the action of eating and enjoying foods, which can have a knock-on effect to how much your little one wants to eat,’ she adds.

Many babies go through phases where they go off certain foods, or even food all together.

‘This is actually pretty normal!’ Charlotte reassures. ‘Appetite in children is always up and down as it’s affected by so many things, including illness, teething, sleep, growth spurts, changes in routine… you name it.

‘Instead of giving up and labelling your little one as a fussy eater, try to listen to their internal appetite cues and understand that it’s not going to be the same every day or even every meal.

‘Remember to stay calm and consistent with the kinds of foods you offer to your baby.’

‘As new parents we all buy into the notion that we have to teach our baby the difference between day and night from the beginning to get them into good habits,’ Rachel says.

‘Don’t let this be a miserable waste of time! In their first few months, babies are highly evolved to sleep more in the morning than at night, to cry if they are out of arm for more than a few minutes, and are unable to even begin learning the difference between night and day!

‘Instead, adapt to your baby until they’re old enough to learn how to adapt a little more themselves.

‘You might find you can relax and actually start enjoying your little bundle!’