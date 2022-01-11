‘It was the worst fire they’d ever seen,’ say firefighters after a 17-person fire in the Bronx.

NEW YORK — Firefighters faced a perfect storm of conflagration as a smoky blaze ripped through a Bronx tenement, killing 17 people, including eight children, and they did everything they could, according to all accounts.

The fact that COVID-19 had reduced the number of responding firefighters, that apartment doors may have been broken or left open, and that the building had no sprinkler system when the fire broke out on Sunday didn’t help matters.

“I talked to a lot of veteran firefighters who said it was the worst fire they’d ever seen in their lives,” said Andrew Ansbro, president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association of Greater New York, on Monday.

“The members who responded yesterday did so with the utmost heroism in keeping with the FDNY’s traditions. Unfortunately, not all fires have a happy ending, and not everyone survives.

It’s a nightmare.

This fire will be with them for the rest of their lives.”

The exhausted firefighters persevered in rescuing residents separated from their families, even when their oxygen tanks ran out and they were on their knees trying to suck air off the floor from beneath the thick, black smoke, according to Ansbro.

Some of their firefighting team had been sidelined due to the omicron variant, but no one counted heads before climbing an angled ladder or manning a heavy hose.

“Hundreds of residents were evacuated from the building, and it’s a shame that many of them died as a result of the toxic smoke,” said Lt.

President of the Fire Officers Association, James McCarthy.

“During this incident, our members followed their training and saved as many lives as they could.”

The late-morning fire that ripped through a 19-story apartment building along East 181st Street near Tiebout Avenue in Fordham Heights was blamed on a space heater, according to authorities.

