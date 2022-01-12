The wrecked medical helicopter is still parked on a Pennsylvania street as investigators try to figure out what caused it to crash.

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) —

(AP) — Federal investigators combed through the wreckage of a medical helicopter a day after it crashed near a church in a suburban Philadelphia neighborhood, avoiding a web of power lines and buildings.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s Brian Rayner, a senior safety investigator, told reporters Wednesday that investigators hoped to remove the wreckage from the scene at Drexel Hill United Methodist Church in Upper Darby later in the day for a more detailed examination off-site.

Rayner described the effort as “data gathering,” which “won’t become information until we get it all together in one place and compare, see how things relate, and see how things conflict,” according to Rayner.

A 2-month-old girl was being transported from a hospital in Chambersburg to Philadelphia by helicopter.

A medic, a nurse, and the pilot were also on board.

Rayner expressed his gratitude for the occupants’ “relatively unharmed” status in the 1 p.m. explosion.

Tuesday’s calamity.

The pilot suffered the most serious injuries, but the other two adults and the infant girl were “miraculously unharmed,” according to him.

The plane had significant damage but was “in very good shape” in terms of evidence, he said.

“I’m confident that once we’re finished, we’ll be able to explain this accident,” Rayner said.

He added that the investigation would look into the pilot’s background and training, as well as aspects of the environment like weather and terrain conditions, air traffic, and communications.

Children were in a day care associated with the church at the time of the crash, according to Upper Darby Township Fire Chief Derrick Sawyer.

Superintendent Timothy M Bernhardt of the Upper Darby Police Department reiterated his belief that the lack of life-threatening injuries was a “miracle.”

A 19-year-old man confessed to attempting to set fire to an immigrant’s home in retaliation for trash left in his yard.

The Native American mascot of the Pennsylvania school district has been restored, and the word “red” has been reinstated in the district’s name.