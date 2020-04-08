The WTO predicts a historic collapse of trade of up to 6 trillion in 2020

“This crisis calls into question many things.” This is how resounding the director general of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Roberto Azevedo, has been at the presentation of the institution’s annual report for 2019 and the forecasts for this year and the next. Downward estimates with historical overtones due to the coronavirus.

The institution predicts that world merchandise trade will collapse in 2020 between 13% and 32%, depending on the scenario contemplated. This translates into a loss of commercial exchanges worth between 2.45 and 6.04 trillion dollars. “I would like to start by saying that we were already worried because we were coming from times that were not the best for trade,” said Azevedo, referring to the fact that the Covid-19 has arrived at the worst possible time due to the global economic slowdown. and trade tensions.

In this sense, facing 2021, the organization calculates that trade will recover between 21.3% and 24%, depending on how the scenario evolves during this year. The institution’s assessment is clear: “In the optimistic hypothesis, the recovery will be strong enough for trade to be close to its pre-pandemic trend (…), whereas in the pessimistic hypothesis, only a recovery is expected partial”. In other words, part of the commodity exchange could be lost forever.

Despite everything, the head of the WTO has rejected that this scenario is going to mean a return to globalization. Instead, it does believe that what these figures show is that “we have not been cooperating sufficiently united.”

From the institution, they have also stressed that the countries most affected by the “shock” of the Covid-19 will be those that have a greater weight of services. This is the case, for example, in Spain, which is so oriented to sectors such as hospitality and tourism. And the consequences in this area could be catastrophic globally: “What diminishes trade in services during the pandemic may be lost forever.”

By region, the tendency to sink is the same, with nuances in the percentages. North America, with up to 40.9% drop in world trade in 2020, would be the area most affected by the coming economic crisis, followed by Asia with 36.2%. In the case of Europe, the collapse would reach 32.8%. Always thinking of the worst possible scenario, no region dropping less than 12%, not even in the best forecasts outlined. .