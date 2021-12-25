The X Factor winner’s Christmas singles ranked: best-selling bop or tragic flop?

And what are they up to these days?

The X Factor, the smash-hit, much-anticipated, and hugely popular singing competition, first aired in 2004 – I know, I can’t believe it’s been that long.

It was the pinnacle of British Saturday night entertainment, with the goal of discovering the next singing sensation and giving contestants from all walks of life the chance to shine.

Little Mix, Leona Lewis, One Direction, and JLS are just a few of the world-famous chart-topping acts who have come out of the show, as well as a slew of hilarious flops like Wagner and Chico.

Olly Murs and Stacey Soloman, two of the future faces of British television presenting, were both born there.

But, let’s be honest, the crowning of the champion in the live finale, as well as the performance of their brand new Christmas single, was the moment that everyone waited until 9 p.m. for.

That was until the final episode of The X Factor aired in 2018, shattering the hearts of millions of people all over the UK.

With Christmas approaching, we thought we’d take a look back at the holiday classics released between 2004 and 2018, ranking the hits from best-selling bops to tragic flops.

Coming in at number 15 on the list.

If you can’t place Louisa Johnson or think she has one of those faces, it’s probably because her 2015 winning Christmas single, a rather cringe-worthy rendition of Bob Dylan’s “Forever Young,” only reached a pitiful 9th place in the UK Singles Chart…

For an X Factor winner’s debut single, this is the lowest ever position on entry.

No, that’s terrible!

After defeating competitors Reggie ‘n’ Bollie and replacing 2009’s Joe McElderry, Johnson, now known as ‘Louisa,’ was crowned the show’s twelfth ever winner. She also took home the title of youngest ever champion.

She was also the first ‘Girls’ category winner since Alexandra Burke in Series 4.

Louisa’s singing career seemed to take off a few years later when she appeared on Clean Bandit’s commercial success “Tears,” and later released her second single “So Good,” which reached No.

Rank 13

She’s been dropped by her record label since then, and she’s lost her record deal as a result.

