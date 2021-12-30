The year 2021 was a big one for Bigfoot fans.

Chicago Tribune (TNS) reporter John Keilman contributed to this article.

You’ve probably seen the famous Bigfoot footage from 1967, which shows an apelike creature ambling through the California woods, casting a fleeting glance at the camera before disappearing off screen.

Last month, an Illinois man witnessed something quite different.

He claims he saw a creature outside the small town of Chandlerville, northwest of Springfield, that was fast, athletic, and massive, able to cover a two-lane road in two quick strides.

The creature had incredibly long limbs and was covered in shiny black hair, according to the man, and it vanished almost before he could register what was going on.

The man, a 59-year-old engineer who lives near Peoria, said, “It jumped into the darkness and I was kind of freaked out about it.”

“I said aloud to myself, ‘(Expletive) Bigfoot!'”

The alleged Bigfoot sighting is a reminder that other paranormal phenomena are still out there, entrancing true believers and amusing skeptics, in a year when UFOs have gained newfound respect, becoming the subject of a Pentagon investigation panel.

The sasquatches are having an especially good year.

They’ve been the subject of a conference in Florida, where they’re known as skunk apes, and they’ve been featured in several documentaries and TV shows in the last year, including one that investigates whether a Bigfoot killed a trio of California pot farmers.

State Rep. in Oklahoma is a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

Justin Humphrey, whose district hosts an annual Bigfoot festival, tried to pass a law establishing a Sasquatch hunting season and offered a (dollar)3 million reward for the capture of a live one, though he almost admitted it was a publicity stunt to draw tourists.

“We want the entire world to come to Southeastern Oklahoma… and participate in our bounty,” he said on the statehouse floor.

Illinois, which has had more than 300 reported sightings, according to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization, has also been known to play the publicity game.

The Shawnee Forest Cabins’ owners, Doug and Carrie DeVore, installed a 7-foot-tall concrete statue named Sassy on their property several years ago, and it has since become a roadside attraction.